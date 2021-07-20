NET Health encouraging vaccinations, citing increase in COVID-19 cases

From the Northeast Texas Health District

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 among persons who live within the 7 counties covered by the NET Health Disease Surveillance Division has increased in recent weeks.

Additionally, the number of East Texas Patients in Tyler hospitals doubled from 45 COVID patients on July 8, 2021, to 85 COVID patients on July 15, 2021.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Delta Variant is the predominant strain. This is important to note as the Delta variant is more contagious than the original strain of the COVID 19 virus.

Vaccines are extremely effective, even against the Delta variant of COVID-19. If you are 12 years of age and older, you are urged to get the vaccine as soon as possible. The NET Health Immunizations Clinic at 815 North Broadway Avenue in Tyler provides access for any eligible person to receive the Pfizer vaccine (if you are over the age of 12) or the J & J vaccine (if you are over the age of 18). Interested persons can make an appointment to receive either vaccine by visiting the “Get Vaccinated” section of NETHealthCOVID19.org.

Smith County residents without health insurance can discuss their risk of exposure to COVID-19 by contacting the NET Health Center for Healthy Living, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., by calling at (903) 593 - 7474.

To demonstrate the increased number of COVID 19 cases, please refer to the NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate of COVID-19 calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days, divides the total by the population of the county, then multiplies that answer by 100,000.