Neches ISD board approves job posting for new superintendent, while parents ask for clarity

Parent Katie Preston speaking to the Neches ISD school board at Monday night's meeting asking for Snider to be placed on administrative leave until her criminal proceedings are resolved.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Kimberlyn Snider, who has been charged with official oppression and evidence tampering in connection with a sexual assault of a child investigation, remains employed by Neches ISD.

On July 9, a job opening for an elementary/junior high principal in Neches was posted by the Region 7 Education Services Center.

At Monday night’s board meeting, the board approved of another job posting for a new superintendent, who would ultimately decide Snider’s fate at Neches ISD.

Once again parents, students, and community members showed up to the Neches ISD Board meeting to voice concern and show support for their students. One woman said, “I believe this has been a painful lesson for our community at the expense of the financial health of our district and more importantly, at the expense of children’s wellbeing.”

A call for clarity is what Neches ISD parents are asking for from the board and interim superintendent.

“We want clarity. We want to know what’s going on,” said parent Katie Preston. “We know that they put a posting up for her job, are they going to give her another position, is she going to have access to our children? We need to know this before the school year starts.”

For legal reasons, Marvin Thompson, Neches ISD Interim Superintendent, said he can only say so much as the bulk of what the board talked about was done in executive session.

“I’ve had a lot of support from the community which I’m thankful for, but there’s a lot of things I can’t express to the community right now because I’m working under some legal frameworks that won’t allow me to,” he said. “I need their patience and understanding that this will be a plus for Neches when it’s over with.”

Thompson wants to clarify that the future of Snider’s employment is not a board decision. He said it’s exclusively the right of the superintendent to handle this.

Thompson says that the Neches ISD Superintendent position will be posted as early tomorrow in some places, but no later than Wednesday.

