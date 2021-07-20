East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches County jury trials resume; 800 summons sent

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - At least 800 jury summons have been mailed by the Nacogdoches County district clerk in preparation for the return of jury trials in August.

The first summons sent were for the grand jury, followed by two district courts and one county court at law.

Jury selections are scheduled for August 9, August 18 and August 23.

Judges, attorneys, victims and defendants have been waiting for over a year to conduct jury trials. The backlog is in the thousands.

District Judge Ed Klein presides over the 420th district court. He also serves as the local administrative judge, a job that has come with added duties during the pandemic. Klein developed a jury selection plan that he hopes will work.

Judge Klein, Judge Jeff Davis, district judge for the 450th District Court and Judge Jack Sinz, county court at law judge visited with Donna McCollum about the selection plan and what they anticipate for August.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating quadruple homicide
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Car stuck in floodwaters at Cotton and Green Streets in Longview
Rain causing flooding issues in parts of Longview
Teenager drowns at Lake O’ the Pines
Emmanuel Garcia (Source: Cherokee County District Attorney's Office)
Cherokee County jury sentences man to 20 years for his part in ambush, shooting death

Latest News

East Texas Ag News: Measuring bales of hay
East Texas AG News: How and When to Water Your Lawn
Nacogdoches County jury trials resume; 800 summons sent
Nacogdoches County jury trials resume; 800 summons sent
WEBXTRA: Longview ISD approves system showing student transportation status on buses
WEBXTRA: LISD bus system
WEBXTRA: LISD Bus system