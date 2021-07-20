East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Midland doctor seeing a rise in ocular syphilis cases

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A doctor in Midland says he’s seeing an uptick of an inflammatory eye disease that can make people go blind.

Ocular syphilis, or syphilis of the eye, is a dangerous illness. If left untreated, it can cause permanent damage to your vision.

“Decreased vision, blind spots, color perception is off, the color seem to be dull, those are all tip offs that there may be something going on, and one of the possibilities is ocular syphilis,” said Dr. Gerardo Escobedo.

Dr. Escobedo, who works at Premier Retina Specialists in Midland, says he’s seen seven cases in the past seven months. Usually, these cases are rare, with a case only popping up once a year, if at all.

Five of these cases have been newborns.

“The numbers are not going to lie, they are going up, and we want to get the word out to the public that this is real and they need to practice safe sex,” said Dr. Escobedo.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease, but it can also spread through the birth canal, where it affects newborns.

Dr. Escrobedo says symptoms can show up two weeks or even years later, so it’s important to take even the slightest symptoms seriously.

“It can mimic a simple pink eye or a cataract or flashes of light. Floaters, or eye pain or blurred vision. Color perception is off. Many different things that the patients think its nothing bad; I’ll just wait and see if it goes away and meanwhile they have acquired the disease, the infection and they are transmitting it to other people.”

Fortunately, the disease is treatable with penicillin.

Dr. Escobedo encourages anyone experiencing symptoms to go and get tested. He also says that there is a high correlation between syphilis patients and those with HIV, so you should get tested for that as well.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Dequallian Thomas
Longview police identify suspect in stabbing, standoff Tuesday night
Car stuck in floodwaters at Cotton and Green Streets in Longview
Rain causing flooding issues in parts of Longview
Teenager drowns at Lake O’ the Pines

Latest News

WebXtra: UT Tyler promotes STEM and undergrad research in summer program
UT Tyler promotes STEM and undergrad research in summer program
Dequallian Thomas
Longview police identify suspect in stabbing, standoff Tuesday night
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
ETN: BAM Fashion Show Soiree
BAM Fashion Show Soiree to take place Saturday in Tyler
First Christian Church in Tyler.
First Christian Church’s steeple replacement faces rain delay