Harleton Wildcats

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Head Coach: Kyle Little

District: 10-2A Division I

School Colors: Green, Gold, White

Stadium Address: Lake Rd, Harleton, TX 75651

2021 record: 4-7

Notes: The Wildcats have a majority of their starters coming back this season. Nine on offense and seven on defense. They have a good amount of their skill kids and linemen returning so coach Little feels confident in his team especially with the school dropping down to 2A. The running back position is an area of concern. Coach Little’s players to watch: Jayden Johnson Jr TE/DE - 2X All State DE. Big and explosive. Has potential to play at the next level. Cameron Johnson JR RB/WR/DB - Played varsity as a Freshman, All Dist as a Sophomore; explosive playmaker that can/will  play multiple spots. Has the potential to play at the next level. Gage Shirts SO RB/Safety- Fast/explosive playmaker. Moved up to Varsity as a Freshman. Big play ability. Blaine Cornelius JR QB/DB; All Dist as a Soph at DB; Quick. Cade Canfield JR OL/DL - 1st team All Dist OL as a Sophomore: Small but NASTY! Lane Woods SR OL/DL - All Dist OL; big body and good feet.: Strong, aggressive & smart. Peyton Murray JR OL/DL - All Dist OL as a Sophomore; Big body/Strong and can move people. Very smart. Zane Stroman SR; WR/LB - All Dist WR; Aggressive. Zander Stroman SR; WR/LB - Aggressive, played multiple positions on defense. Colby Raibourn Jr RB/LB - FAST! All Dist LB as a Sophomore.

2022 Schedule:

8/12 vs TK Gorman/Joaquin @ Harleton (Scrimmage) 6 p.m.

8/18 vs Garrison @ Garrison (Scrimmage) 5 p.m.

8/26 vs Carlisle @ Harleton, 7:30 p.m.

9/2 vs Rivercrest @ Rivercrest, 7:30 p.m.

9/8 vs White Oak @ White Oak, 7 p.m.

9/16 vs Maud @ Harleton, 7:30 p.m.

9/23 vs Frankston @ Frankston, 7:30 p.m.

9/30 - BYE

10/7 vs Union Grove@ Harleton, 7:30 p.m. (HC)

10/14 vs Big Sandy @ Big Sandy, 7:30 p.m.

10/21 vs Hawkins @ Harleton, 7:30 p.m.

10/28 vs Beckville @ Beckville, 7:30 p.m.

11/4 vs Ore City @ Harleton, 7:30 p.m.

