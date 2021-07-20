Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly cloudy skies are expected for the next several days with chances for afternoon/evening and even a few late evening showers and/or thundershowers. The cold front that has moved through all of East Texas will stall and work its way back as a warm front late tomorrow and into Thursday morning. This will keep chances for rain in the forecast. Once the warm front moves well north of the area on Thursday afternoon, temperatures will rebound into the lower 90s for a few days, then, as the rain comes to an end by Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to soar. We are anticipating middle to upper 90s to occur starting on Saturday and continue for many days. Summer appears to be right around the corner...at least temperature-wise. Rainfall totals over the next 3 days will remain below an inch unless you are underneath a heavier thundershower. Winds will be more out of the NE through tomorrow, then, as the warm front moves northward, our winds will shift out of the southwest and stay there through, at least, the middle of next week. We are expecting significant drying once that happens. Are you ready for Summer?

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.