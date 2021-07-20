East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas non-profit hosting group biking from California to Washington

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas non-profit organization is showing some Texas hospitality to a group biking from California to Washington, D.C.

AMBUCS Longview Too has been sponsoring the journey of hope for 27 years. It’s a 59 day, 3,600 mile cross-country journey organized by the ability experience to raise awareness and support for people with disabilities.

AMBUCS Too is providing a “friendship visit,” that is a rest stop and Texas-sized steaks in Longview for the group of cyclists, made up of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity that are doing the ride.

Conner Flatt, a cyclist from Missouri, said, “Today is our last day in Texas. Texas has been awesome. It’s been probably the best state so far. You guys have treated us too well.”

After tonight’s rest in Longview, the group is riding out for Shreveport to continue the Journey of Hope with an overall mission to bring disability awareness and raise $400,000.

