Cherokee County Jail facing COVID-19 outbreak, suspending in-person visitation

In-person visitation is suspended for 30 days.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that there is a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail.

The sheriff’s office says they are working with state and local health officials, along with the jail commission, for the best course of action. They say for the safety of inmates and employees, in-person visitation is suspended for the next 30 days.

“We will allow our inmates a free video visit weekly through NCIC inmate communication. Pray for our staff, inmates, and community as we work through this situation,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

