Blueberry skillet cake with vanilla glaze by Mama Steph

This cake is full of juicy berries, has a dense, moist texture, and a light glaze tops it off...
This cake is full of juicy berries, has a dense, moist texture, and a light glaze tops it off perfectly. It’s great for dessert or for breakfast.(Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This cake is full of juicy berries, has a dense, moist texture, and a light glaze tops it off perfectly. It’s great for dessert or for breakfast.

Blueberry skillet cake with vanilla glaze

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup Duke’s Mayonnaise

3 eggs

1/4 cup butter, melted

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups frozen blueberries – do not thaw

  • Preheat oven to 350°F, and spray or butter a 9-inch square baking dish or a 10-inch cast iron skillet.
  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt.
  • In a separate bowl, beat together the sugar, mayonnaise, eggs, butter, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla.
  • Add the flour mixture to the sugar mixture, stir to combine. Add blueberries, and gently stir until just blended.
  • Pour the batter into the prepared pan, and smooth the top with a spatula.
  • Bake the cake for 50-55 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Stir together, then add milk one tablespoon at a time until you get a thick but pourable consistency. In place you milk, you can use lemon juice or even water, if you prefer. Pour over cake when serving.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

