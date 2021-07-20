Amarillo Amazon warehouse push to hire veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amazon is pledging to hire over 100,000 military veteran’s and military spouses over the next three years.

Right now, the Amarillo area is running below the state average in the unemployment rate.

Of those, many are veterans in Amarillo who are struggling after military life.

It’s hoped many veterans in Amarillo who need employment, will apply for these jobs.

“The unemployment rate usually tracks pretty well with any future projections you want to look at for the homeless veteran population. During COVID they both spiked out about 7.5 percent as a whole, but a lot of that was probably contributed to the loss of jobs,” said Ben Lowrance, Amarillo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1475.

Every job at Amazon will be available from Amazon web services to eCommerce to the devices team. Some other roles include corporate positions, high end tech roles and all field operation positions.

“Landing that job, it remains for transitioning service members, so critical, as a minimum of $15 an hour starting and that’s more than twice the U.S. minimum wage. It also means health benefits on the first day and a wide range of other benefits,” said John Quintas, Amazon’s Director of Global Military Affairs.

Quintas says they recognize the skills and experience veterans have coming out of service. Plus, they know what kind of difference Amazon can make for veterans as the company is one of the largest U.S employers.

“Amazon has a unique military on-boarding program focused on the military from the day they arrive throughout their time at Amazon to again to make sure they feel appreciated for their service, make sure they feel welcome here at Amazon and make sure they are aware of all the programs we have to support them,” said Quintas.

“Having employers that are willing to hire veterans and work with those veterans to reintegrate into the community, it’s very beneficial,” said Lowrance.

Keep an eye out for the positions at Amazon.jobs.

As the launch of the new facility approaches, you can expect Amazon to start hiring about eight weeks before the opening and will continue to hire in phases after as well.

