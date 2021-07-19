WebXtra: Member of Longview’s first little league team works for recognition of park

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with one of Longview’s first Little Leaguers, Bobby Frazier.

Frazier recalls the parade the day Timpson Park opened. He would like to see the park’s history honored and details provided about Longview’s first little league baseball diamond built in 1951.

It is still in use today as a practice field at Timpson Park.

