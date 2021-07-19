East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Member of Longview’s first little league team works for recognition of park

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with one of Longview’s first Little Leaguers, Bobby Frazier.

Frazier recalls the parade the day Timpson Park opened. He would like to see the park’s history honored and details provided about Longview’s first little league baseball diamond built in 1951.

It is still in use today as a practice field at Timpson Park.

