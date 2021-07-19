WebXtra: First Christian Church’s steeple replacement gets rain delay

East Texas Now Business Break
First Christian Church in Tyler.(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - First Christian Church in Tyler was all set to put their new steeple in place. However, today’s downpour is putting a damper on the plan. KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti has an update on how things are going.

Rising more than 110 feet, it replaces the cross originally installed when the church was built in 1965.

“After our campus wide renovations, we noticed our cross was listing slightly.  Fearing the cross might fall from on high, we removed it and began making plans to rebuild the belltower with the cross rising high above.  Now, we are proud to bring the cross back to the corner of Broadway and Loop 323,” said Senior Minister Dr. Chris Pulliam.

The rebuilding of First Christian Church in Tyler began in 2014.

“What began as an air conditioning issue seven years ago quickly became a larger renovation project, including the belltower.  During this time, we have renovated our building, adding new spaces including a multi-use meeting and social space as well as a home for contemporary worship. The Children’s Wing has been entirely rebuilt and now the site for our new early childhood center, which opened this past January,” added Dr. Pulliam.

First Christian Church has been a landmark on East Texas’ busiest corner for more than 55 years and serves not only as a center for congregational worship but also welcomes dozens of community groups and organizations to the campus.

“We look forward to your next visit to the campus of First Christian Church Sunday or otherwise.  If your group is in need of a meeting location, perhaps FCC could serve you in that way. Our doors are open,” said Dr. Pulliam.

