Tyler residents, businesses urging city council to amend solar panel ordinance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A City of Tyler ordinance that says residential solar installations must be situated so that they are screened from view from public streets is not sitting well with some residents and businesses.

Yvonne Wright, the co-owner of Wright Way Solar Technologies, said they’ve been installing in Tyler since 2009 and have never had any issues. They get their permits, get approved, and begin the work.

“In 2012, there was a code that got put into the Tyler codebook that says any solar, if it’s visible from any public street, it has to be screened from view,” Wright said. “It’s never been a problem for us before. Just this year in June, we applied for a permit and it was denied.”

Kyle Kingma is the City Planner for Tyler and said they have heard the Wrights’ concerns. He said the ordinance was adopted in 2012 and was intended to address some concerns about the technology at the time for solar panels.

“Things have changed, technology has changed, the need for energy independence has changed. We’re looking now at amending the code, the ordinance to be consistent with the new state law,” Kingma said.

The law Kingma is referring to will be effective on September 1st. He said it will require that cities allow for solar installations and not prohibit them. Meaning the current ordinance will have to be amended.

“The city is reviewing our code right now to be consistent with that change,” Kingma said.

Businesses are not the only ones concerned about the lack of regulatory consistency and the city denying permits. Mitzi Rusk has lived in Tyler for almost a decade. She had solar panels installed about three years ago.

“It was really shocking when I heard they denied a permit earlier this year because these solar panels on my home were installed in the city with a permit,” she said. “I would like to go to the city and say, ‘I want to add panels to my roof, new panels, so that I can be even more sustainable and independent,’ and I don’t want to be denied.”

Rusk hosted a group of solar panel advocates and owners to her home to raise awareness about their concerns with the ordinance.

“Some people look at this as a personal freedom. If we own our property, we’re paying taxes on our property. More importantly, I am paying for the maintenance on this property. I am paying the electric bill, and if I want to lighten my load, I want the freedom to do that,” Rusk said.

From a business perspective, Wright said she wants to continue working and providing for her customers. Her first concern is that it’s very difficult to install solar on a roof, on a residential lot that’s not able to be seen from another public street.

“Number two, you can’t screen solar. That’s not how it works. If you shade the solar you’re not producing any energy,” she said. “I want consistency. If I know what the metric is that they’re trying to achieve, then I know how to plan my jobs, how to approach my customers, but right now, there is no metric. We have no idea what the qualification is for a yes or a no. Some they approve, some they don’t. This is an example right here of two identical jobs, one’s approved in March, one’s denied in June.”

Kingma said since the winter storm they have gotten many more requests for solar panels.

“That’s why we started looking at the codes to see how we could allow for that activity. Making sure we are clear on how we regulate those” Kingma said. “So a combination of that, as well as changes to the state law, is why we are now looking at amending the code to be consistent.”

The city will have this on the agenda for the July 28th meeting. They will review the current ordinance and make possible changes to be consistent with the state law.

