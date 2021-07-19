Teenager drowns at Lake O’ the Pines

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who was fishing at Lake O’ the Pines drowned Saturday.

Captain Shawn Hervey of TPWD said the 16-year-old boy was fishing alone from the bank Friday night, he had been gone all night, and was found by his family and retrieved from the lake Saturday morning.

Harvey said they received report of the drowning at approximately 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

Game wardens stationed in Marion County along with Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded.

His body has been sent for autopsy.

