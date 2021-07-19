Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another hot and humid day today as highs climbed pretty close to where they should be for this time of year, in the lower to middle 90s. Spotty showers and a few thundershowers will be possible overnight, then rain chances really ramp up starting tomorrow morning and lasting on and off through Wednesday as a slow-moving cold front will feed multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms for East Texas each day. Severe weather is not very likely with this set up, but some gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be possible at times so please be safe and weather alert. Likely rain chances and cloudy skies will also keep highs well below seasonal averages for the first half of the next work week. Rain becomes more a bit more scattered by next Thursday and Friday so temperatures will likely jump back up to the 90-degree mark pretty quickly. As we set sights on next weekend, it looks like our next big pattern change is on the way as rain chances really look to drop down for the majority of the 8-14 day period. Without the rain and cloud cover our temperatures are going to climb up fast so be sure to appreciate any cooler weather we get this week. There is a good shot we could see upper 90s to near 100 degrees by the end of July.

