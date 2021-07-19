East Texas Now Business Break
Rain causing flooding issues in parts of Longview

Car stuck in floodwaters at Cotton and Green Streets in Longview
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Heavy storms are leading to flooding issues in parts of East Texas Monday.

One intersection that is seeing problems due to the heavy rain is near Cotton and Green Streets in Longview.

A KLTV reporter came across a car which is stuck as floodwaters began to rise underneath the bridge near this intersection.

Car stranded in floodwaters
Another vehicle is stuck in water underneath the bridge near the intersection of High and Cotton.

High and Cotton Street flooding
Officials have both areas blocked off at this time.

