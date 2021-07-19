East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Warm and muggy this morning with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning to develop along a cold front to our north. These thunderstorms will continue to develop along the front during the day today and push southward through East Texas. Some heavy rainfall is possible within a few of these storms. Rain comes to an end this evening, but the cold front looks to wash out and will keep at least a slight chance for rain in for the rest of the week. However, after today, the rain will be mostly hit or miss showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be cooler than average for most of this week thanks to the cold front today. Expect highs in the 80s through midweek. As chances for rain dwindle away, temperatures begin to warm up quickly. A high pressure moving in this weekend will bring temperatures back to near average for this time of the year in the mid 90s.

