Lufkin woman identified as victim of Sunday morning fatal shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have identified the victim of a Sunday morning shooting.

According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, Brooke Hooker, 32, of Lufkin, died soon after being shot insider her bedroom.

At 5:10 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100 block of Deer Trace Circle. Hooker was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to police, Hooker’s boyfriend was with her at the time of the incident, told officers the shooting was accidental.

The incident remains under investigation.

Previous reporting:

Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle

