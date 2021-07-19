East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme rolls out new carnival flavors

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and...
The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and caramel popcorn.(Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Krispy Kreme Carnival is rolling into town with doughnuts inspired by iconic carnival treats.

For a limited time, the doughnut shop is bringing flavors of a whimsical summertime carnival experience to participating stores throughout the country.

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple, cotton candy and caramel popcorn.

The carnival doughnuts will be available, July 19 – August 8.

Click here to check participating stores.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater man struck, killed by vehicle on SH 31 in Gregg County
A body was found at a Tyler ISD job site on Saturday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Tyler police investigating death at Tyler Legacy High School campus job site
Family is at the scene and the justice of the peace was called to assist.
Child found in vehicle at Tyler home dies at scene
Generic recall graphic.
Certain Philips Respironics ventilators, BiPAP, CPAP machines recalled due to potential health risks
Car stuck in floodwaters at Cotton and Green Streets in Longview
Rain causing flooding issues in parts of Longview

Latest News

Dekavian Scroggins (Source: Texas Department of Safety
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders list
In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Capitol rioter who breached Senate sentenced to 8 months
A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly...
Biden says federal infrastructure investments can prolong economic growth
First Christian Church in Tyler.
WebXtra: First Christian Church’s steeple replacement gets rain delay