Judge removes jailed Angelina County commissioner from office

Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County commissioner who is in jail and waiting for his day in trial has been removed from the commissioners court following a judge’s order.

Visiting Judge John Delaney signed a default judgment order, which removes Bobby Cheshire from office, according to Rob Freyer, the prosecuting attorney in the case.

Freyer said Cheshire never responded in court to the allegations against him, which allowed Delaney to remove him from office. The allegations came from a lawsuit filed by Bob Flournoy to remove Cheshire from office.

Cheshire faces charges of assault and official oppression. The assault charge is from a 2019 incident involving a woman and man. He was charged in June with the official oppression charge following an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint.

Cheshire is scheduled for trial on Aug. 16.

CHESHIRE TIMELINE

* Aug. 29, 2019: Arrested for continuous violence against the family, assault and interference with emergency call.

* Aug. 30, 2019: Bonds out of jail.

* April 19, 2021: Arrested for second time after order to surrender bond.

* May 6, 2021: Bond denied.

* May 18, 2021: Indicted for continuous family violence.

* June 30, 2021: While in jail, warrant served on charge of official oppression.

* July 19, 2021: Removed from office.

