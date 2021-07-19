Henderson fire crews extinguish house fire on North High Street

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters with the Henderson Fire Department battled a house fire in the 800 block of North High Street Monday.

“The fire at 812 North High has been contained, but Henderson Fire and Police will be on scene for a while as they continue to work hot spots and secure the scene,” said a post on the Rusk County OEM Facebook page.

The Facebook post stated that the structure fire was near UT Health Henderson Hospital.

The first officers to arrive at the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the home’s roof, the Facebook post stated.

Source: Rusk County OEM Facebook page (Rusk County OEM Facebook page)

