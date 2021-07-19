East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Funds established to aid injured Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson

Funds established to aid injured Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson
Funds established to aid injured Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple funds have been established to support Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson who was critically injured in Thursday’s deadly standoff in Levelland.

According to the Levelland Police Department, an account has been set up with Prosperity Bank-Levelland to assist Sergeant Wilson with expenses related to his injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, Sgt. Wilson is recuperating well after surgery according to LPD, and is expected to make 100% recovery.

In Littlefield, a fund has been established with Wellington State Bank. Donations can be made in person or by calling 806-385-5134.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater man struck, killed by vehicle on SH 31 in Gregg County
A body was found at a Tyler ISD job site on Saturday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Tyler police investigating death at Tyler Legacy High School campus job site
Family is at the scene and the justice of the peace was called to assist.
Child found in vehicle at Tyler home dies at scene
Generic recall graphic.
Certain Philips Respironics ventilators, BiPAP, CPAP machines recalled due to potential health risks
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

Latest News

Parent Katie Preston speaking to the Neches ISD school board at Monday night's meeting asking...
Neches ISD board approves job posting for new superintendent, while parents ask for clarity
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,338 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Ambucs hosting cyclists
East Texas non-profit hosting group biking from California to Washington
Field of Dreams
Field of Dreams
Bus Driver Shortage
Bus Driver Shortage