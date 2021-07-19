Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and thundershowers are likely to continue through this evening and a few will remain overnight and throughout the day on Tuesday. Please use extreme caution for the rest of the day today as heavy rainfall will likely cause some issues on the roadways. More scattered afternoon/evening showers/thundershowers are expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but the chances are not as great as they are today. As we head into the upcoming weekend, the rain is expected to stop, and the temperatures are likely to soar. Some rainfall totals for our day today have exceeded 6″ in some areas. We are not likely to see totals like that for the rest of the week. Maybe an additional inch or so...maybe. Temperatures are likely to stay below seasonal normal through Friday and maybe Saturday, then near to slightly above normal for Sunday and Monday. Looks like summer is about to begin.

