East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Demand for East Texas school bus drivers continues

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the first day of school approaching, there is a demand for school bus drivers. Tyler Independent School District Director of Transportation John Bagert said the demand for school bus drivers in East Texas is a reoccurring problem.

“This is not just an issue strictly for Tyler Independent School District. There is a bus driver shortage nationwide,” Bagert said. “Virtually every district in the country is looking for bus drivers right now.”

Longview Independent School District Assistant Superintendent of Business, Transportation, and Technology, Wayne Guidry, said the demand for drivers creates a series of problems.

“Kids are getting home late. There are not enough drivers,” Guidry said. “There’s just a plethora of issues that stem from us not being able to find bus drivers.”

Guidry said to update your address if you recently moved to help ensure the bus process will be more efficient.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater man struck, killed by vehicle on SH 31 in Gregg County
A body was found at a Tyler ISD job site on Saturday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Tyler police investigating death at Tyler Legacy High School campus job site
Family is at the scene and the justice of the peace was called to assist.
Child found in vehicle at Tyler home dies at scene
Generic recall graphic.
Certain Philips Respironics ventilators, BiPAP, CPAP machines recalled due to potential health risks
Car stuck in floodwaters at Cotton and Green Streets in Longview
Rain causing flooding issues in parts of Longview

Latest News

Uhaul Chase
Uhaul Chase
Bus Driver Shortage
Bus Driver Shortage
Smith County Budget
Examining Smith County's Budget
ETX Flooding
ETX Flooding