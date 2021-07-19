Demand for East Texas school bus drivers continues

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the first day of school approaching, there is a demand for school bus drivers. Tyler Independent School District Director of Transportation John Bagert said the demand for school bus drivers in East Texas is a reoccurring problem.

“This is not just an issue strictly for Tyler Independent School District. There is a bus driver shortage nationwide,” Bagert said. “Virtually every district in the country is looking for bus drivers right now.”

Longview Independent School District Assistant Superintendent of Business, Transportation, and Technology, Wayne Guidry, said the demand for drivers creates a series of problems.

“Kids are getting home late. There are not enough drivers,” Guidry said. “There’s just a plethora of issues that stem from us not being able to find bus drivers.”

Guidry said to update your address if you recently moved to help ensure the bus process will be more efficient.

