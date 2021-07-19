Cherokee County jury sentences man to 20 years for his part in ambush, shooting death

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - A Cherokee County jury sentenced a man to 20 years in prison in connection with the 2016 shooting death of 27-year-old Mario Rodriguez, of New Summerfield.

According to a press release from the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, the jury sentenced Emmanuel Garcia o 20 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison shortly after they convicted him on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge on Monday.

Judge Michael Davis presided over the jury trial. The state was represented by District Attorney Elmer Beckworth Jr., and the defendant was represented by Sravanesh Muralidhar, of Tyler.

Rodriguez was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his father’s truck on Oct. 9, 2016, on County Road 4415, just outside of New Summerfield.

At the time of his death, the sheriff’s office said Rodriguez had taken his father’s truck to the store in New Summerfield to buy some items at the dollar store. He never returned home. After four or five hours, his father reported him missing.

According to the press release from the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, Emmanuel Garcia took part in the ambush of Rodriguez. However, the victim was ultimately shot and killed by Maximino Garcia, Emmanuel’s brother.

“After the killing, Emmanuel and Maximino Garcia fled to Mexico and were later arrested by authorities coming back into the United States illegally,” the press release stated.

Emmanuel Garcia and Maximino Garcia were arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen in 2017. Maximino Garcia was arrested on a murder warrant, and Emmanuel Gaia was arrested on an unrelated charge. At the time, both men were held in the Hidalgo County Jail.

“Further investigation provided Investigators and Rangers information in which to present information to Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Judge Phillip Grimes to request two additional murder warrants. One for Emmanuel Garcia and one for another brother Jose Garcia for their participation in the reported incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Those warrants were issued and on March 11, Hidalgo County Jail was notified of the warrant for Emmanuel Garcia. That same day, Jose Garcia was arrested at his residence in Cherokee County.

The three brothers were later transferred to the Cherokee County Jail.

Maximino Garcia received a 50-year sentence for the murder.

“The District Attorney’s Office would like to give special thanks to Nic Castle, Texas Ranger, and investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department for their diligent efforts in the apprehension and investigation,” the press release stated.

