East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Advocates are calling on Congress and President Joe Biden to act quickly on legislation that...
Advocates are calling on Congress and President Joe Biden to act quickly on legislation that would provide a path to citizenship to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas ordered the end to an Obama-era program that protects them from deportation.(TELEMUNDO 48)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Advocates are calling on Congress and President Joe Biden to act quickly on legislation that would provide a path to citizenship to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas ordered the end to an Obama-era program that protects them from deportation.

The ruling Friday keeps the program in place for existing recipients but bars the government from approving any new applications.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled in favor of Texas and eight other conservative states that sued to halt the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, which provides limited protections to about 650,000 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater man struck, killed by vehicle on SH 31 in Gregg County
A body was found at a Tyler ISD job site on Saturday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Tyler police investigating death at Tyler Legacy High School campus job site
Family is at the scene and the justice of the peace was called to assist.
Child found in vehicle at Tyler home dies at scene
Generic recall graphic.
Certain Philips Respironics ventilators, BiPAP, CPAP machines recalled due to potential health risks
Car stuck in floodwaters at Cotton and Green Streets in Longview
Rain causing flooding issues in parts of Longview

Latest News

Dekavian Scroggins (Source: Texas Department of Safety
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders list
First Christian Church in Tyler.
WebXtra: First Christian Church’s steeple replacement gets rain delay
WEBXTRA: FCC
WEBXTRA: FCC
Franklin County 18-wheeler crash causes TX-37 lane closure
Franklin County 18-wheeler crash causes TX-37 lane closure
WEBXTRA: Longview flooding
WEBXTRA: Longview flooding