Beam me up, Bezos! Amazon founder to take part in historic space flight from West Texas

VAN HORN, Texas (KOSA) - The small West Texas town of Van Horn is making national headlines.

The aerospace company Blue Origins, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, will send four people into space on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, 18-year-old Oliver Daemon and aviator Wally Funk will all be taking part in the historic flight aboard the New Shepard.

The mission will launch from a Blue Origins site located about 30 minutes outside of Van Horn.

