“The singing lady” turns 104 years old

By Brianna Linn
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Milam, Texas (KTRE) - Friends and family gathered at Cedar Grove Baptist church to celebrate a special birthday Saturday. Not just any birthday, but one of east Texas’ wisest… a woman who turned 104 years old.

“Precious, gracious, and godly,” Orvin Garrett said.

These are the three words Pastor Orvin Garrett used to describe Sister Mary Thomas, the woman who turned 104 years old today.

“You couldn’t find a better person than she is. We call her the singing lady because she sings wherever she goes,” Orvin Garrett said.

And Sister Mary Thomas agrees that singing is one of her favorite things to do. Pastor Garrett said that Thomas is still independent, even at 104 years old.

“She still does everything for herself, cooks. And every other Sunday, she bakes some tea cakes and brings them to me,” Orvin Garrett said.

One secret Sister Mary Thomas said is that she is not strict with what she eats.

“I’ve never been on a diet,” Sister Mary Thomas admitted.

Instead, her niece Juanita Nevels said the simple things in life keep her growing strong.

“She would say hard work, loving the Lord, loving people, serving people. That would be her greatest joy. And what keeps her alive,” Juanita Nevels said.

