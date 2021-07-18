North Tyler golf facility opens, goal is to teach golf, life lessons to children

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new golf facility has opened in North Tyler at Woldert park. This new space will house educational programs and teach character building lessons through the game of golf for kids.

This afternoon First Tee Greater Tyler celebrated their ten year anniversary by opening a facility in North Tyler which will offer after school programs and camps to kids in elementary through middle school.

“We wanted to make sure that the dream of having this facility came to fruition and so we started working on that around 2018 to make it actually happen,” said Stacia Aylor, the executive director for First Tee Greater Tyler. She said this facility includes a limited flight driving range, a chipping and putting green, pavilion, and indoor classroom and office.

“We do have financial assistance because as you can tell by all the people that are here at our grand opening, we have some great donors who want to make sure that any kid who wants to come can. So we’re not going to turn anyone away because of financial need,” Aylor said.

All around the facility are yard signs that have their core values on them. Sportsmanship, responsibility, and more. Luke Wood is the vice president of the Junior Advisory Committee and has participated and helped with the program for a combined seven years.

“I just think it’s really important for kids to be able to play a fun game like this and also be able to learn life skills that they’ll be able to use throughout the rest of their life that will help them be better people,” Wood said.

Starlynn Crisler, was also a participant and is now president of Junior Advisory Committee and said, “You have to really be patient with them because they are younger so they have very short attention spans. So you have to always be very energetic and up there with them.”

To learn more about First Tee Greater Tyler you can visit their website.

