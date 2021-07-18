East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

North Tyler golf facility opens, goal is to teach golf, life lessons to children

By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new golf facility has opened in North Tyler at Woldert park. This new space will house educational programs and teach character building lessons through the game of golf for kids.

This afternoon First Tee Greater Tyler celebrated their ten year anniversary by opening a facility in North Tyler which will offer after school programs and camps to kids in elementary through middle school.

“We wanted to make sure that the dream of having this facility came to fruition and so we started working on that around 2018 to make it actually happen,” said Stacia Aylor, the executive director for First Tee Greater Tyler. She said this facility includes a limited flight driving range, a chipping and putting green, pavilion, and indoor classroom and office.

“We do have financial assistance because as you can tell by all the people that are here at our grand opening, we have some great donors who want to make sure that any kid who wants to come can. So we’re not going to turn anyone away because of financial need,” Aylor said.

All around the facility are yard signs that have their core values on them. Sportsmanship, responsibility, and more. Luke Wood is the vice president of the Junior Advisory Committee and has participated and helped with the program for a combined seven years.

“I just think it’s really important for kids to be able to play a fun game like this and also be able to learn life skills that they’ll be able to use throughout the rest of their life that will help them be better people,” Wood said.

Starlynn Crisler, was also a participant and is now president of Junior Advisory Committee and said, “You have to really be patient with them because they are younger so they have very short attention spans. So you have to always be very energetic and up there with them.”

To learn more about First Tee Greater Tyler you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family is at the scene and the justice of the peace was called to assist.
Child found in vehicle at Tyler home dies at scene
Oil Field Thefts
Arrest, confiscation made in East Texas oil field thefts
An Athens man has been arrested after he shot a man with whom he was smoking meth overnight...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Athens meth-fueled shooting
Dycorrian Lofton (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Second suspect in Troup Highway restaurant shooting death turns self in
COVID-19
Delta variant of COVID-19 virus reported found in Deep East Texas patients

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Longview American Legion post to resume meetings after pandemic restrictions
Body found at Tyler Legacy High School job site
A body was found at a Tyler ISD job site on Saturday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Tyler police investigating death at Tyler Legacy High School campus job site
More than 51 Texas House Democrats left the state last week to stop Republicans from taking up...
Three Texas House Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., test positive for coronavirus