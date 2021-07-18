East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Battle of the Neches

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been nearly 200 years since fighting between Native Americans and settlers ended in East Texas, on I-20 near Van is the designation of the Battle of the Neches.

The Battle of the Neches was the main engagement of the Cherokee War. When the Cherokees were told to leave Texas within 10 days, they made their last stand to preserve their land.

(KLTV)

Eight hundred Indians fought 500 Republic of Texas troops on July 15 and 16, 1839.

When the tribes were defeated, they scattered, ending the fighting in the eastern part of Texas.

When killed, Chief Bowles, the aged Cherokee leader, carried a sword given him by General Sam Houston.

(KLTV)

The battlefield is now owned by the American Indian Cultural Society.

If you’d like to see this historic marker, it’s near Van at a rest area on the I-20 eastbound lanes between exits 537 and 540.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found at a Tyler ISD job site on Saturday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Tyler police investigating death at Tyler Legacy High School campus job site
Family is at the scene and the justice of the peace was called to assist.
Child found in vehicle at Tyler home dies at scene
Bob Webx Oil Follow Up
21-year-old arrested in Gregg County petroleum theft investigation
Nicholas Moore (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Henderson County grand jury indicts man accused of pointing rifle at 5 people
A suspect is in custody after a vehicle pursuit that spanned four East Texas counties early...
Man driving U-Haul leads officers on chase through four East Texas counties

Latest News

Kevin Blalock
BMX-pert helps Longview kids ride safely
Lake Athens
Plan approved to allow swimming at Lake Athens
WebXtra: Tyler artist plans mural to bring mental health awareness
WebXtra: Tyler artist plans mural to bring mental health awareness
$11.8 million in additional investments
ETX Food Bank announces strategic plan to feed families across East Texas into 2025