Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle

From the Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the early morning shooting death of a woman.

At 5:10 a.m. today, officers were called to the 100 block of Deer Trace Circle to a report of a female gunshot victim.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and located the woman inside her bedroom. They transported her by ambulance to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman’s boyfriend, who was with her at the time of the incident, told officers the shooting was accidental.

The incident remains under investigation.

We will release the woman’s name tomorrow to allow for the notification of extended family.