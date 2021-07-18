East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday night (Source: Gray News Media)(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the early morning shooting death of a woman.

At 5:10 a.m. today, officers were called to the 100 block of Deer Trace Circle to a report of a female gunshot victim.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and located the woman inside her bedroom. They transported her by ambulance to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman’s boyfriend, who was with her at the time of the incident, told officers the shooting was accidental.

The incident remains under investigation.

We will release the woman’s name tomorrow to allow for the notification of extended family.

Most Read

A body was found at a Tyler ISD job site on Saturday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Tyler police investigating death at Tyler Legacy High School campus job site
Family is at the scene and the justice of the peace was called to assist.
Child found in vehicle at Tyler home dies at scene
Bob Webx Oil Follow Up
21-year-old arrested in Gregg County petroleum theft investigation
Nicholas Moore (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Henderson County grand jury indicts man accused of pointing rifle at 5 people
A suspect is in custody after a vehicle pursuit that spanned four East Texas counties early...
Man driving U-Haul leads officers on chase through four East Texas counties

Latest News

Sister Mary Thomas turns 104 years old
“The singing lady” turns 104 years old
This afternoon First Tee Greater Tyler celebrated their ten year anniversary by opening a...
North Tyler golf facility opens, goal is to teach golf, life lessons to children
Source: KLTV Staff
Longview American Legion post to resume meetings after pandemic restrictions
Body found at Tyler Legacy High School job site