Longview American Legion post to resume meetings after pandemic restrictions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While many businesses and organizations have gone back to life as normal, an East Texas veterans group is just now ready to go back to their regular meeting place, nearly 18 months after the pandemic forced them to cancel meetings.

Established 12 years ago, American Legion Post 232 in Longview had held meetings at Buckner-Westminster for years, that is until the pandemic.

“Just like many businesses that were shut down and people were not able to get together, it shut us down too,” said post member Brenda Lanier.

They tried various ad-hoc ways to keep meeting - homes, restaurants, even zoom calls.

“We did try Zoom and some other programs, so we could talk to each other.

But we have many elder members, and many don’t even have computers,” Brenda said.

It’s important because of “what” they do.

“Building access ramps for handicapped veterans and their families,” Brenda said.

“4 pillars of what the Legion does, and they are this. Veterans Affairs and rehabilitation. National security. Americanism and children and youth services,” said American Legion 3rd District Commander Jack Lanier.

Boys state is one of those programs.

It’s a program for boys to learn more about how our state government is run.

“A lot of states didn’t do it last year or this year,” Brenda said.

During the 18 months, they’ve lost some honored members.

“Post commander Jim Sutton passed away. And we lost member Joe Ramirez, We called him Papa Joe,” Jack said.

After 18 months, they will be back meeting again, at Buckner Westminster on Tuesday, July 20th.

“So thankful that Buckner is letting us use their facility there,” Brenda said.

The only funding post 232 gets for ramp projects is through ‘members dues’.

Post 232 meets the third Tuesday of each month.

