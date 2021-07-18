East Texas Now Business Break
45-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle on SH 31 in Gregg County

By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 45-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle on State Highway 31 near Kilgore in Gregg County early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the fatal auto-pedestrian incident at 4:34 a.m. Saturday. The incident occurred about six miles west of Kilgore on SH 31.

The preliminary crash report shows that Christopher J. Toon, 27, of Kilgore, was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla east on SH 31 when he struck a pedestrian who had been walking across the highway.

The pedestrian was identified as Marino Gunter, of Gladewater, the press release stated. He was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Kilgore, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

