3 Henderson County fire departments fight house fire in Peninsula Point Terrace

Three Henderson County fire departments joined forces to fight a house fire in Peninsula Point...
Three Henderson County fire departments joined forces to fight a house fire in Peninsula Point Terrace Saturday night. (Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page)(Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Three Henderson County fire departments joined forces to fight a house fire in Peninsula Point Terrace Saturday night.

According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue page, one PSFR truck was dispatched out to the scene of the fire at 8:17 p.m. Sunday. Engine 4 arrived to find smoke pouring from a two-story house.

“Engine 4 was fire attack,” the Facebook post stated. “The initial crews made a good stop on the fire.”

The Gun Barrel City and Eustace fire departments also assisted with the fire.

According to the Facebook post, one PSFR firefighter suffered a minor injury. EMS personnel transported one person who suffered burn injuries to their lower extremities to a Henderson County hospital.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office,” the Facebook post stated.

