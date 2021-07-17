Want to be in a Texas A&M commercial? Here’s your chance!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Are you an Aggie fan? Want to be part of Texas A&M University’s newest national commercial? Then circle July 30 on your calendars!

The university is looking for 5,000 fans to fill the stands at Kyle Field on July 30 as they recreate a Midnight Yell for the school’s newest commercial. The spot will run during Texas A&M football games in the fall.

The casting call starts at 7:00 p.m. and will feature free food and special edition t-shirts. The university said the first 1,000 fans through the gate will get a special edition Texas A&M shirt, too.

The school wants fans to enter the stadium through the northeast entrance. You should expect to be in Kyle Field for a few hours. Texas A&M officials said they will start filming at sundown. Fans should be 18 or older, or be accompanied by their parents or guardian. The university is also asking fans to wear Aggie gear, school colors and avoid large logos unrelated to Texas A&M.

Attire with obscene, indecent or profane content is not allowed. Those who leave the stadium during filming will not be allowed reentry. Kyle Field’s clear bag policy and rules here will be in effect.

“No other university can draw thousands of fans at midnight before Gameday like Texas A&M has done for nearly a century,” said Shane Hinckley, vice president of brand development at Texas A&M. “It’s one of our most powerful and unique traditions. We’re excited to have it featured in our national commercial aired during Southeastern Conference (SEC) and non-conference games.”

