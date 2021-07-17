East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler police investigating suspicious death at Tyler Legacy High School campus job site

By Erin Wides and Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found at a Tyler ISD job site at the Tyler Legacy High School campus on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Tyler Police Department stated that they are investigating a suspicious death. The body of a male laborer from out of town was found shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Andy Erbaugh, the public information officer for the Tyler Police Department, said the man was with a group of other workers when he passed out at the job site. He said they still don’t know the cause of the man’s death, but they suspect it was heat-related.

“At this time, we’re calling it a suspicious death because we still don’t know how he died,” Erbaugh said.

The man’s family has been notified, but the Tyler Police Department is not releasing his name at this time.

The man’s cause of death is still being determined. The TPD spokesman said the autopsy results are still pending.

