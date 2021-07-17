Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to a humid start in the muggy middle 70s this Saturday morning. Skies today will remain partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will climb into the lower 90s quick. As usual for this time of year, our humidity is going to make those lower 90s feel much worse with heat index values likely ranging from the upper 90s to lower 100s once again. A few scattered showers and maybe a stray thundershower or two will be possible in Deep East Texas, but majority of the area will remain dry this afternoon and evening. We’ll see similar temperature ranges for our Sunday, but scattered showers and thundershowers will have a better shot at forming throughout the day tomorrow. Rain chances really ramp up Monday afternoon through Wednesday as a slow-moving cold front will feed rounds of showers and thunderstorms for East Texas on and off throughout each day. Likely rain chances and cloudy skies will keep highs well below seasonal averages for the first half of the next work week. Rain becomes more a bit more scattered by next Thursday and Friday so temperatures will likely jump back up to the 90-degree mark pretty quickly.

