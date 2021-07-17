East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful but hot and muggy day as highs warmed into the lower 90s for most of the area. We’ll remain mostly dry overnight tonight as temperatures slowly drop into the warm middle 70s by tomorrow morning. We’re going to see a fair mix of sun and clouds tomorrow afternoon, so temperatures will once again climb into the lower 90s if you do not receive any rain during the heat of the day. As usual for this time of year, our humidity is going to make those lower 90s feel much worse with heat index values likely ranging from the upper 90s to lower 100s once again. Scattered showers and thundershowers will thankfully have a better shot at forming throughout the day tomorrow which should help a couple places cool down. Rain chances really ramp up Monday afternoon through Wednesday as a slow-moving cold front will feed rounds of showers and thunderstorms for East Texas on and off throughout each day. Likely rain chances and cloudy skies will keep highs well below seasonal averages for the first half of the next work week. Rain becomes more a bit more scattered by next Thursday and Friday so temperatures will likely jump back up to the 90-degree mark pretty quickly.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family is at the scene and the justice of the peace was called to assist.
Child found in vehicle at Tyler home dies at scene
Oil Field Thefts
Arrest, confiscation made in East Texas oil field thefts
An Athens man has been arrested after he shot a man with whom he was smoking meth overnight...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Athens meth-fueled shooting
Dycorrian Lofton (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Second suspect in Troup Highway restaurant shooting death turns self in
COVID-19
Delta variant of COVID-19 virus reported found in Deep East Texas patients

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Few PM showers/thundershowers on Saturday. Better chances Sun/Mon.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips