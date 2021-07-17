Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Only a few scattered afternoon/evening showers and/or thundershowers today across East Texas and that should, once again, be the case on Saturday. Increasing chances for this to occur on Sunday as we prepare for a cold front to move into east Texas late on Monday/early Tuesday. This cold front is expected to stall over ETX on Tuesday/early Wednesday keeping good rain chances in the forecast for all East Texas through, at least, Wednesday. Rain becoming a bit more scattered on Thursday and even more on Friday, but still in the forecast. Because of the clouds and rainfall early next week...and the cold front... afternoon temperatures are expected to be well below normal starting on Monday and continuing through Thursday. Low temperatures should be near to slightly below normal over the next week or so. Rainfall totals through the next 7 days is expected to be in the 1.50″ to 2.50″ range which will keep us well above average for the month of July as well as the year, 2021. At this time, no significant severe weather is expected with this frontal system, but isolated thunderstorms will be possible very late Monday through all of Tuesday. Have a great weekend East Texas.

