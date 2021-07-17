East Texas Now Business Break
Man driving U-Haul leads officers on chase through four East Texas counties

Sheriff says the driver was ramming patrol vehicles and trying to strike cars head-on
Suspect faces multiple felony charges in several ETX counties
By Libby Shaw
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY SHERIFF WOODY WALLACE FACEBOOK:

Trinity County Deputies were involved in a pursuit that went thru 4 counties and ended with spikes deployed after two hours of the criminal ramming patrol vehicles and trying to strike on coming cars head on.

The chase began before 3AM in Angelina county and entered Trinity County around 3:20 AM. The driver of the U-Haul struck a Trinity County unit, spinning it around and doing extensive damage.

The chase continued thru Trinity, Polk and into Tyler County, where officers in Tyler County were able to deploy spike strips that eventually flattened all tires crippling the fleeing U-Haul truck.

Officers found the U-Haul bandit armed with a hand gun and were able to subdue the criminal after disabling him with chemical agents.

Officers reported the U-Haul bandit attempted to play chicken with multiple on coming cars during the chase.

The U-Haul bandit was identified as 43 year Ronny Dwight Davidson of Desoto, Texas. Davidson was taken to Angelina County and is facing multiple felony charges in several counties.

