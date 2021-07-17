Henderson County grand jury indicts man accused of pointing rifle at 5 people

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County grand jury has indicted a 32-year-old man in connection with allegations that he pointed a rifle at five people and had been making fraudulent credit cards.

Nicholas Tanner Moore, of Gun Barrel City, was among the 43 people who were indicted by the Henderson County grand jury during its July session, Henderson County District Attorney Jenny H. Palmer released the indictment list on her Facebook page on Friday.

Moore was indicted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Moore is still being held in the Henderson County Jail on charges of two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information less than five items, two counts of forgery of a government document, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of theft of property between $750 and $2,500, credit card abuse, theft of property between $2,500 and $30K, fraudulent possession/use of a credit card, and tamper with government/school record.

Collectively, Moore’s bond amount has been set at $326,000 for the charges.

According to a press release, GBC police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Luther Lane at about 2:31 p.m. on April 28 to check out a report of a disturbance involving a person with a gun. When the officers got to the scene, they talked to five people who had been trying to talk to a man that had bought some tools with a forged credit card.

The five people decided to talk to the man at the residence on Luther Lane after they realized the credit card he used to buy the tools was not valid. As the men approached the house, the suspect, who was later identified as Tanner, came out with a rifle, pointed it at them, and threatened to shoot them.

The five men left and called the police, the press release stated.

Using the information from the five men, the GBCPD officers got an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon arrest warrant along with a search warrant for the rifle.

“Due to the nature of the incident and knowing the subject does have access to firearms, the Henderson County Sheriff Office SWAT team was called in to assist in serving the warrants,” the press release stated. “As officers and deputies were securing the perimeter of the residence, the male subject was seen in the yard and was taken into custody without any further incident.”

While the officers were executing the search warrant for the rifle, they found large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine and “items which would indicate the occupant was manufacturing fraudulent credit cards.”

At that point, the officers got additional search warrants for the home’s contents.

“Officers recovered thousands of dollars worth of items believed to have been purchased with fraudulent or fake credit cards,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.