Child found in vehicle at Tyler home dies at scene

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police officers, firefighters and EMS responded to a scene Friday evening where a child was found unresponsive inside a vehicle.

The emergency call came in to dispatch at around 6:37 p.m. from a home on Church Ave. The doors of the vehicle were locked, and a 3-year-old child was inside and appeared unresponsive, Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh said.

When first responders arrived, they broke out a window of the vehicle. They were not able to revive the child, Erbaugh confirmed.

Family is at the scene and the justice of the peace was called to assist.

