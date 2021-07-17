East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Child found in vehicle at Tyler home dies at scene

Family is at the scene and the justice of the peace was called to assist.
Family is at the scene and the justice of the peace was called to assist.(KLTV/Julian Esparza)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police officers, firefighters and EMS responded to a scene Friday evening where a child was found unresponsive inside a vehicle.

The emergency call came in to dispatch at around 6:37 p.m. from a home on Church Ave. The doors of the vehicle were locked, and a 3-year-old child was inside and appeared unresponsive, Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh said.

When first responders arrived, they broke out a window of the vehicle. They were not able to revive the child, Erbaugh confirmed.

Family is at the scene and the justice of the peace was called to assist.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hasani Pariall was arrested Thursday morning after a Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy...
Athens traffic stop leads to discovery of backpack of crack cocaine, 1 arrest
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Law enforcement are looking for possible suspects involved in the theft of an ATM in Tyler...
Tyler Police investigating overnight bank ATM theft
Oil Field Thefts
Arrest, confiscation made in East Texas oil field thefts
An Athens man has been arrested after he shot a man with whom he was smoking meth overnight...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Athens meth-fueled shooting

Latest News

Delta Variant In Deep ETX
Delta Variant In Deep East Texas
Special Session Standoff
Special Session Standoff
Summer Reading Program
Summer Reading Program
Latina Expo Preview
2021 Latina Expo Preview
Blood Need
Blood Need