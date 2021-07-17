East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bikers rev engines to escort 10-year-old to Houston to have brain surgery

This will be her second time to undergo brain surgery to treat the disorder because her first surgery failed.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bikers and supporters from across the Brazos Valley and beyond held a motorcycle ride for Carlie Warren-Douglas, a 10-year -old girl from Midway. Douglas is undergoing a second brain surgery Monday, so bikers escorted her from College Station to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Carlie has Chiari Malformation, which is a neurological disorder in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal. It is most commonly present at birth. For Carlie, this will be her second time to undergo surgery to treat the disorder because her first surgery failed.

“She had her first brain decompressing surgery three years ago, and we were told it was a hundred percent fail,” said Jamie Douglas, Carlie’s mother. “She went every day for about four years having headaches and throwing up until we got diagnosed, and she had her first brain decompression surgery, which was successful for the first six months, and then after six months, the headaches have come back.”

@weldersgirl4

#carliesrally @carlieraew2010 #PrimeDayDealsDance #fyp #AsSceneOnTubi #TubiTaughtMe

♬ original sound - Chris Morgan

Despite Carlie’s challenges, she is determined to find a cure not only for herself but everyone who suffers from Chiari Malformation.

The brave 10-year-old is also raising money for the Texas Children’s Hospital.

“She is actually taking donations to donate to the hospital. None of the proceeds go to her,” said Douglas. “She decided she wanted to raise $2,000 a couple of weeks ago and donate all the proceeds to a family in need at Texas children’s Hospital. She has raised over $5,000 in about a month, and every bit of it’s going to Texas Children’s Hospital.”

To find out more about Carlie’s journey or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found at a Tyler ISD job site on Saturday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Tyler police investigating death at Tyler Legacy High School campus job site
Family is at the scene and the justice of the peace was called to assist.
Child found in vehicle at Tyler home dies at scene
Gladewater man struck, killed by vehicle on SH 31 in Gregg County
Generic recall graphic.
Certain Philips Respironics ventilators, BiPAP, CPAP machines recalled due to potential health risks
Bob Webx Oil Follow Up
21-year-old arrested in Gregg County petroleum theft investigation

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, July 8, 2021 file photo, Texas Rep. Chris Turner, D-Arlington, speaks...
Number of infected Texas lawmakers who fled state rises to 5
Gladewater man struck, killed by vehicle on SH 31 in Gregg County
Three Henderson County fire departments joined forces to fight a house fire in Peninsula Point...
3 Henderson County fire departments fight house fire in Peninsula Point Terrace
CISC hopes to encourage the community to volunteer at the food bank
Food Bank shortage for volunteers due to COVID-19
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle