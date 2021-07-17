East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 people injured in shooting incident on Oak Avenue in Lufkin

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday night (Source: Gray News Media)(KLTV Staff)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting incident that Lufkin police believe happened at a home on Oak Avenue late Friday night.

According to the Lufkin PD media report, LPD officers were dispatched out to the 200 block of Oak Ave. at about 10:58 p.m. Friday to check out a shots fired report. While they were at the scene, they learned that a home had been struck by a bullet.

Later Friday evening, Lufkin PD officers were called out to a local hospital after two people arrived at the emergency room with gunshot wounds. Neither person had life-threatening or serious wounds.

“The shooting was believed to have occurred in the 200 block of Oak Ave., the media report stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family is at the scene and the justice of the peace was called to assist.
Child found in vehicle at Tyler home dies at scene
Oil Field Thefts
Arrest, confiscation made in East Texas oil field thefts
An Athens man has been arrested after he shot a man with whom he was smoking meth overnight...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Athens meth-fueled shooting
Dycorrian Lofton (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Second suspect in Troup Highway restaurant shooting death turns self in
COVID-19
Delta variant of COVID-19 virus reported found in Deep East Texas patients

Latest News

A suspect is in custody after a vehicle pursuit that spanned four East Texas counties early...
Man driving U-Haul leads officers on chase through four East Texas counties
Family is at the scene and the justice of the peace was called to assist.
Child found in vehicle at Tyler home dies at scene
Delta Variant In Deep ETX
Delta Variant In Deep East Texas
Latina Expo Preview
2021 Latina Expo Preview