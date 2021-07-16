WebXtra: Shooting suspect turns self in to East Texas task Force

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Alexa Vennetti spoke with Andy Erbaugh from Tyler police regarding the details of a suspect turning himself in to the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Erbaugh said the suspect, Dycorrian Lofton, called the task force and a time and place was arranged to meet where he was taken into custody.

Lofton is being held on a $750,000 bond as a suspect in the shooting death that occurred three weeks ago at New Orleans Flavors Daquiris in Tyler.

