WebXtra: Shooting suspect turns self in to East Texas task Force

By Alexa Vennetti
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Alexa Vennetti spoke with Andy Erbaugh from Tyler police regarding the details of a suspect turning himself in to the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Erbaugh said the suspect, Dycorrian Lofton, called the task force and a time and place was arranged to meet where he was taken into custody.

Lofton is being held on a $750,000 bond as a suspect in the shooting death that occurred three weeks ago at New Orleans Flavors Daquiris in Tyler.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

