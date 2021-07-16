East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Oil thefts udpate

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office regarding further developments in the petroleum theft story that broke Thursday.

An undercover operation in East Texas leads to one person being arrested, after authorities busted up theft happening at Gregg County oil fields. Weeks of undercover work culminated in the arrest of 21-year-old Roel Morales of Kilgore on charges of petroleum theft.

Previous story: Arrest, confiscation made in East Texas oil field thefts

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hasani Pariall was arrested Thursday morning after a Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy...
Athens traffic stop leads to discovery of backpack of crack cocaine, 1 arrest
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Law enforcement are looking for possible suspects involved in the theft of an ATM in Tyler...
Tyler Police investigating overnight bank ATM theft
Oil Field Thefts
Arrest, confiscation made in East Texas oil field thefts
An Athens man has been arrested after he shot a man with whom he was smoking meth overnight...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Athens meth-fueled shooting

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Livingston Walmart to be closed through Sunday morning for additional cleaning, sanitizing
Bark Week
WebXtra: Longview animal shelter ties dog adoption to Shark Week
WebXtra: Oil theft follow up
Bark Week
WEBXTRA: Shark Week