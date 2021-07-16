East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Moto Xtreme Circus revs up for Longview show

Motorcyclist Johnny Obando with Moto Xtreme Circus
Motorcyclist Johnny Obando with Moto Xtreme Circus
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum gets details about the Moto Xtreme Circus being held in Longview’s Rodeo Arena from motorcyclist Johnny Obando. There are three shows Friday and Saturday. The circus formed during the COVID-19 pandemic from performers who weren’t able to work other venues and came together to form a drive in show. This show takes place at the arena and is not a drive-in event.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hasani Pariall was arrested Thursday morning after a Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy...
Athens traffic stop leads to discovery of backpack of crack cocaine, 1 arrest
Law enforcement are looking for possible suspects involved in the theft of an ATM in Tyler...
Tyler Police investigating overnight bank ATM theft
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Oil Field Thefts
Arrest, confiscation made in East Texas oil field thefts
A commando of men dressed in military-style gear and carrying rifles burst into a jail in the...
Armed commando springs cartel leader from Mexican jail

Latest News

Motorcyclist Johnny Obando with Moto Xtreme Circus
WEBXTRA: MotoX
A crowd gathered in preparation to receive Sgt. Josh Bartlett with the Lubbock County Sheriff's...
Gov. Abbott: Sgt. Bartlett’s death ‘heartbreaking reminder’ of law enforcement sacrifices
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Second suspect in Troup Highway restaurant shooting death turns self in
An Athens man has been arrested after he shot a man with whom he was smoking meth overnight...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Athens meth-fueled shooting