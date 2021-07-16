WebXtra: Latina Leadership Expo offers networking, business opportunities in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The fourth annual Latina Leadership and Conference Expo takes place Saturday and offers an opportunity for local Hispanic businesswomen to network, set up vendor booths and more.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Ornelas Activity Center. KLTV’s Jeff Chavez has more.

