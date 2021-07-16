East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Upshur County receives first $4M from American Recovery Act

Upshur County receives first $4M from American Recovery Act KLTV
Upshur County receives first $4M from American Recovery Act KLTV
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) -Upshur County commissioners met Thursday to certify that they received a little over $4-million of the $8.1-million from the American Recovery Act.

There are more than 200 pages of regulations that goes with how to spend the money. Upshur County has a 12 person committee of citizens who are looking into what the most important need is for the county.

Road infrastructure and repairs, along with paying employees is what some of the money is earmarked for.

“Most counties and i think you are going to see the commissioner court here follow suit are going to pay their employees that worked full-time through the COVID crisis a stipend, which is one of the things the regulations say the money should be used for,” said Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller.

The county commissioners are also looking into getting approval to use some of the money to replace the roof on the Upshur County courthouse.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
Law enforcement are looking for possible suspects involved in the theft of an ATM in Tyler...
Tyler Police investigating overnight bank ATM theft
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Hasani Pariall was arrested Thursday morning after a Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy...
Athens traffic stop leads to discovery of backpack of crack cocaine, 1 arrest
Chinook
Army helicopter lands in Winnsboro, to spectators’ delight

Latest News

Kevin Blalock
BMX-pert helps Longview kids ride safely
Oil Field Thefts
Arrest, confiscation made in East Texas oil field thefts
Upshur County receives first $4M from American Recovery Act KLTV
Upshur County receives first $4M from American Recovery Act
Eastbound traffic on Shiloh is being rerouted south on Broadway. Westbound traffic is still open.
Tyler police, fire at scene of wreck on Broadway, Shiloh