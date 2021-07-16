Upshur County receives first $4M from American Recovery Act

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) -Upshur County commissioners met Thursday to certify that they received a little over $4-million of the $8.1-million from the American Recovery Act.

There are more than 200 pages of regulations that goes with how to spend the money. Upshur County has a 12 person committee of citizens who are looking into what the most important need is for the county.

Road infrastructure and repairs, along with paying employees is what some of the money is earmarked for.

“Most counties and i think you are going to see the commissioner court here follow suit are going to pay their employees that worked full-time through the COVID crisis a stipend, which is one of the things the regulations say the money should be used for,” said Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller.

The county commissioners are also looking into getting approval to use some of the money to replace the roof on the Upshur County courthouse.

