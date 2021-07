TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, Tyler police, fire and EMS responded to a wreck reported on Shiloh and Broadway.

The wreck involves multiple vehicles. Eastbound traffic on Shiloh is being rerouted south on Broadway. Westbound traffic is still open.

No word on any injuries. Drivers should avoid the area.

